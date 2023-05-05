FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 32-year-old who allegedly caused a Selma Police Officer to fire his gun has been named, officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday.

According to officials, on Wednesday, a Selma Police Department officer responded to a traffic stop to assist the officer who initiated the stop.

During the traffic stop, the passenger identified as 32-year-old Michael Mathison of Selma, allegedly displayed a gun. The officer who initiated the stop said he feared for the safety of himself and his partner, fire his gun and struck Mathison while he was outside of the vehicle, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say Mathison fled into a nearby orchard and additional officers and deputies were requested for assistance and they responded to the scene. A short time later Mathison, was located and officers say they were able to safely take him into custody.

Officials say they provided medical treatment to Mathison until medical emergency personnel arrived at the scene.

Mathison was taken to a hospital and was treated with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers say the contacted the driver, who remained inside the suspect’s vehicle. They were compliant and officers detained them for safety reasons and proceeded to recover a loaded gun Mathison had in his possession.

Officials say no officers or deputies were injured and the officer who fired their gun has worked for the Selma Police Department for two years.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives say they were requested to respond to the scene to handle this investigation, which is still active.

Detectives have since determined other law enforcement agencies in Fresno County consider Mathison to be a person of interest in other previous crimes.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Detective Jose Diaz at (559) 600-8204.