FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The person who was arrested following a deadly three-vehicle crash in Fresno on Wednesday morning was identified by officials with the Fresno Police Department later that day.

Officers say 33-year-old Shane Lee Shahan was driving a pickup truck and ran away after crashing into a car injuring two people at around 2:30 a.m. at First and McKinley avenues.

The two victims were transported to the hospital; officials say the passenger was pronounced dead a short time after and the driver received non-life-threatening injuries.

According to authorities, the driver of the other vehicle tried to flee but was caught near Fresno Street and McKinley Avenue.

Officials added the name of the passenger who passed away will not be released at this time.