FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The suspect in a family disturbance that led to an officer-involved shooting in Fresno earlier this week has been officially identified by the Fresno Police Department.

Richard Castrillo, 41

According to the police department, the incident on Tuesday began when the suspect shot another family – and then refused to put down his weapon when instructed to by responding police officers. The suspect was then shot by police.

The suspect was named by the police department on Thursday as 42-year-old Richard Castrillo. He remains in the hospital and is listed in critical but stable condition. The current condition of the other person shot was not released.

Once released from care, officers say Castillo will be arrested on suspicion of several felonies, including assault with a firearm and a felon possessing a firearm.

Officials say this incident will be the third officer-involved shooting for 2023. This time last year, there were four officer-involved shootings involving the Fresno Police Department.