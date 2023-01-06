FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect in a deadly shooting of a Fresno driver in July 2022 was identified by the Fresno Police Department on Friday.

Officers say on July 23, 2022, they responded to the intersection of Clinton and Moroa avenues following a Shot Spotter activation. Officers arrived to find a 41-year-old man, identified as Dominique Bustamante, who was in the driver’s seat of a car with a single gunshot to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers say he was driving the car when he was shot.

Homicide detectives say they have identified the suspect in the incident as 35-year-old Hector Arreola. A warrant for his arrest has been issued. Officers described him as armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department Detective S. Gray at (559) 621-2451 or Detective R. Rockwell at (559) 621-2448.