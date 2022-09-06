HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect has been arrested in a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries last week, according to the Hanford Police Department.

Around 10 p.m. Friday, officers were called out to the area of Phillips Street and Braden Avenue after several gunshots were fired.

When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was rushed to a local hospital, where officers said he was expected to survive his injuries.

During an investigation, officers said they were able to identify the suspect as Zysean Wafer.

On Sunday, officers tracked down Wafer in a vehicle with another man named Harold Jones, where they found an unregistered firearm with no serial number on it.

Officials said Jones had fired the gun just a few moments before officers had arrived.

Investigators said they also learned that Wafer, a convicted felon, was on active supervised release after he was arrested for a hit-and-run crash a few weeks earlier.

Wafer was placed under arrest on suspicion of attempted murder, and for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Jones was arrested for willful negligent discharge of a firearm, carrying an unregistered firearm, and carrying a concealed gun in a vehicle.