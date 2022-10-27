FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect has been arrested in a stabbing that took place in Fresno’s Lithia Ford dealership, according to the Fresno Police department.

At around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers received several calls reporting a man armed with a knife who had stabbed an employee inside the building.

When officers arrived, they found a 56-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center where he is listed in critical, but stable condition.

According to officials, they found 36-year-old Manuel Bracker, who was identified as the suspect, on the embankment of Highway 41.

During the investigation, detectives said they determined that both the victim and suspect did not know each other.

According to officers, Bracker is a member of the city’s unhoused community.

Bracker has been booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of attempted homicide.