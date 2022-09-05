Photo of Nathaniel Frank Lujano provided by the Tulare Police Department.

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a suspect in a shooting that injured two people and left one dead over the weekend in Tulare.

Around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, September 3, officers were called out to the area of Blackstone Street and Kern Avenue after several people called 911 to report a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found two adults and a 15-year-old who were all suffering from gunshot wounds.

All three were rushed to a local hospital, where officials say one of the adults died.

During an investigation, officers said they identified the suspect as 21-year-old Nathaniel Frank Lujano of Tulare.

Officers said Lujano was also wanted in connection to another fatal shooting that happened last month at a gas station near Bardsley Avenue and Spruce Street.

On Monday night, officials announced that Lujano had been taken into custody with help from the Fresno Police Department.

Anyone with information about Lujano’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Jose Esparza at (559) 685-2300, ext. 2140.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Tulare Police Department.