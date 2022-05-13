EXETER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Investigators have identified and arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting in Exeter, as well as identified the victim, according to the Exeter Police Department.

On Thursday morning, police say they responded to reports of an unconscious man on the road. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was identified by officials as 45-year-old Eric Gomez. There was evidence suggesting Gomez had not been shot at that location. Gomez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators found additional evidence connecting Gomez to a residence on North F Street. At the residence, officers say they found 40-year-old Zachery Brazeal and detained him.

After a search warrant was used, officers say they found evidence implicating Brazeal and he was placed under arrest.