FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man involved in a deadly shooting that occurred after a dispute in Fresno on Thursday has been identified, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officials say the suspect was identified as 33-year-old Montray Skinner. Investigators say he is responsible for shooting, and ultimately killing, 45-year-old Nathaniel Castaneda.

Police say on Thursday, May 11, at 1:49 a.m. officers responded to the 600 block of North Fresno Street for two ShotSpotter activations indicating multiple rounds fired at the location. When they arrived, they found Castaneda on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Nathaniel Castaneda (Victim) – Fresno Police Department

While on the scene, officers say they located Skinner suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Following the investigation, detectives say learned that Skinner confronted another man at the location, removed a handgun from his pocket, and began shooting toward the man that was standing next to Castaneda.

Police say Castaneda was struck multiple times by gunfire, Skinner ran from the location but was found a short distance away from the scene by officers who also say they found a semi-automatic firearm used by Skinner during the shooting.

Skinner remains in the hospital, but has been arrested for homicide and a felony Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) violation warrant issued in February 2023.