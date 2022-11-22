Tulare PD search for driver in fatal hit and run

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect in a deadly hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist in Tulare earlier this month was identified Tuesday by the Tulare Police Department.

Officers say the driver of the truck that fatally struck a bicyclist in the area of Inyo Avenue and I Street on Nov. 6 was 34-year-old Manuel Vincent Gomez of Tulare.

Officers add that Gomez was arrested on Tuesday and booked on suspicion of felony hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter.

According to the Tulare Police Department, 81-year-old bicyclist Jose Lopez was seriously injured in the crash and passed away on Nov. 10.