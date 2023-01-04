FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department has identified the suspect involved in Monday’s apartment shooting as 42-year-old Kevin King.

Police say after 4:40 p.m. on Monday they responded to the 4100 block of North Blythe Avenue regarding a shooting victim inside an apartment.

51-year-old Victor Becerra was found suffering from a single gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital where officials pronounced him dead.

Investigators found a single round was fired through a common wall by someone in the adjacent apartment.

King was identified by authorities as the person who fired the gunshot and is currently wanted for voluntary manslaughter, child endangerment, and a felon possessing a firearm, according to police.

The Fresno Police Department is asking anyone with additional information regarding this case to contact detectives at (559) 621-2448.