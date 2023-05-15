FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man arrested following an eight-hour-long SWAT standoff in Fresno on Friday was identified Monday by the Fresno Police Department.

Officers say 20-year-old Phatna Pich was the person who was initially wanted in connection with four separate shootings – prompting a search warrant to be issued at his home.

According to the police department, Pich fled into the backyard of his home while armed with a semi-automatic handgun and a high-capacity magazine and barricaded himself in the garage of another home. Officers quickly responded and secured the surrounding area, including members of the police department’s SWAT team.

Phatna Pich, 20 (image courtesy of the Fresno Police Department)

The standoff lasted around eight hours when officers say Pich left the garage and surrendered to officers. Investigators say Pich is a gang member and was arrested on suspicion of shooting at an inhabited dwelling or occupied vehicle, possession of an assault weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of ammunition, and resisting arrest.

Anyone with information about Friday’s incident is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department Felony Assault Detective O. Solorio at (559) 621-2419.