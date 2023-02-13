FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Both the suspect driver in a deadly DUI rollover crash and the 16-year-old victim from Mexico killed were identified by Fresno County officials on Monday.

According to officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) on Sunday, at approximately 5:25 a.m., dispatchers received a call about an injury collision on Elkhorn Avenue, west of Jameson Avenue, in Fresno County.

CHP Officers and medical personnel responded to the scene and the preliminary investigation indicated that 25-year-old Erick Gonzalez Torres, of Bakersfield, was driving a Toyota Tacoma with three passengers.

Officials say Gonzalez Torres was traveling westbound on Elkhorn Avenue at a high rate of speed and failed to negotiate a southerly curve in the roadway and was unable to maintain control of the vehicle and allowed it to travel off the road in a northerly direction.

According to the report, the Toyota entered the shoulder and overturned multiple times, and as it overturned 16-year-old Jesus Heriberto Rodriguez of Mexico who officials say was not wearing a seat belt was ejected.

The vehicle and Rodriguez came to rest on the north dirt shoulder of Elkhorn Avenue. The three remaining occupants were wearing seat belts and sustained minor injuries, CHP officials say.

The two surviving passengers were treated and released at the scene. According to CHP reports, medical personnel provided life-saving efforts to 16-year-old Rodriguez but the teen was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Gonzalez Torres was arrested on suspicion of felony vehicular manslaughter while driving under the influence of alcohol.

This is still an active investigation; anyone with information is asked to call (916) 802-2275.