FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 28-year-old man was arrested after police say he fired three rounds into the air, striking the overhang of a Tower District business, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say at 9:15 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to Bobby Salazar’s Taqueria on Olive Avenue regarding a disturbance that had just occurred with shots being fired.

Officers arrived and they say that the suspects involved had already fled. Officers say that several people who had been denied entry into the business began fighting with the security guards.

Officials say one of the suspects retrieved a firearm from a nearby vehicle and returned to the business. The physical disturbance continued, and the armed suspect suddenly fired three rounds into the air, striking the overhang of the business.

During their investigation, officers say they obtained surveillance video that captured most of the incident.

Detectives say they identified 28-year-old John Alonso as the suspect and he was arrested Thursday morning.

Alonso is currently in police custody and will be booked at the Fresno County Jail on felony charges related to the assault and shooting, according to police.