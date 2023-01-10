FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person has been arrested in the shooting death of a man in southeast Fresno last month, according to the Fresno Police Department.

According to police, 24-year-old Arthur Lopez was arrested on Monday after investigators identified him as responsible for the shooting death on the 5100 block of East Lane Avenue.

Lopez was spotted leaving an apartment complex in the 2200 block of South Holly Avenue and was taken into police custody a short distance away.

Officers say the incident was first reported to them on December 11. Witnesses described a man lying in the roadway suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Officials say life-saving measures were attempted but he was pronounced dead around two hours after the first call to officers.

Officers later identified the victim as 42-year-old Bernardo Coronado.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Fresno Police Department Homicide Detective C. Franks at (559) 621-2427 or Detective M. Yee at (559) 621-2407.