SELMA, Calif, (KSEE/KGPE) – The Selma Police Department say they have identified the victim and driver involved in a traffic collision that occurred in Selma on Dec. 8, 2022.

Police say 17-year-old Briseida Mariscal of Selma was hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Floral Ave. and Wright St. suffering significant injuries.

According to Selma police, Mariscal was immediately transported to the CRMC in Fresno, but on Dec. 15, 2022 (on her 17th birthday according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office), she succumbed to her injuries.

Officials said the driver of the vehicle identified as 18-year-old Gabriel Basulto of Selma stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Neither alcohol nor drugs were a factor in the incident, authorities say.

On Thursday officials with the Selma Police Department say they concluded the investigation with the arrest of Basulto who was transported and booked in the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter-felony, failure to yield right of way to a pedestrian, and unsafe turning motion.