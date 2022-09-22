PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Porterville Police Department identified the man who they say died after he was found unresponsive Wednesday night.

Police say at 6:25 p.m., officers were called to the 300 block of East Olive Avenue regarding an unresponsive man.

When officers arrived they say they found 68-year-old Michael Haddox, a Porterville Resident who had a wound to his abdomen.

Officers say they immediately began to render lifesaving aid before emergency medical personnel transported Haddox to a local hospital, where he later died.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400.