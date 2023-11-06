DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Dinuba Police have identified a local teacher as the man who was found shot and killed early Monday morning in his home.

Police say around 3 a.m. they responded to the 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue after a neighbor requested a welfare check.

Upon arrival, officers say they found 50-year-old Sergio Martin dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Through their investigation, homicide detectives were able to identify and arrest a teen suspect they believed was involved. Detectives believe at least one other teen is involved in the shooting.

Officials say Martin was an ELD teacher at El Monte Middle School in Orosi. Cutler Orosi Joint Unified School District (COJUSD) released a statement announcing the loss of their colleague.

“It is with a heavy heart we inform you that we learned this morning that Mr. Martin, our Spanish Teacher of many years has passed. We are supporting students and staff with counseling to help them process this information,” COJUSD’s statement read.

The Dinuba Police Department is asking anyone with any information or surveillance video that could help with this investigation to contact them at (559) 591-5911.