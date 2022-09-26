FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The victims of Saturday morning’s shooting that resulted in the death of an 18-year-old and her three-week-old infant daughter have been identified, according to the Fresno Police Department.

According to officers, on Saturday 24, 2022, at 7:20 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 2500 block of South Fruit Avenue regarding a report of multiple gunshots heard within a bedroom in a house. When officers arrived they contacted several family members outside the residence that said they heard gunshots inside the bedroom where 18-year-old Yanelly Solorio-Rodriguez and her three-week-old infant daughter, Celine Solorio-Rivera were located.

Upon entering the bedroom they found both Yanelly and Celine inside, unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body, according to police. Both victims were pronounced deceased by EMS personnel.

According to officers, homicide detectives learned that Yenelly and Celine were inside their bedroom when an unknown person fired multiple gunshots, striking both victims. Detectives are currently working with the family and searching for witnesses and video surveillance to identify the suspect involved.

Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama released a statement about this homicide.

“All acts of murder are unacceptable in our community. But when the victim is an innocent, three-week-old infant it becomes indescribably horrendous and completely unacceptable. This senseless crime has not only deeply impacted the lives of a family, but every single first respoder on this horrific scene. We will solve this murder and bring justice to the family. Our officers and detectives are diligently working to identify those responsible, and we will not rest until that occurs.” -Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama

Currently, there is no suspect information has been obtained and detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Fresno Police Department.