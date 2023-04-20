FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who deputies say stabbed four of his family members, killing one, has been identified as 27-year-old Christopher Chacon by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the Chacon took a knife and stabbed four members of his own family at a home just off of Hughes and South avenues Wednesday night.

“Deputies got out there they contacted some family members at the house there was somebody in there who was armed with a knife,” said Tony Botti with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Jose Espinoza, 73 (image courtesy of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office)

Around 11:30 p.m. investigators went inside the home and say they found a man holding a knife.

“The deputy was able to get in there and detain the suspect who had stabbed several people,” Botti explained.

Chacon was taken into custody. As for the victims, one man died at the home and the other three were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

The deceased victim was identified as 73-year-old Jose Espinoza, Chacon’s grandfather. The Sheriff’s Office says they are still looking for the motive.

“It’s a very sad situation can’t imagine what would cause somebody to hurt their family like that,” Botti explained.

Detectives say cases like this are becoming a disturbing trend.

“Unfortunately, it’s become all too common we look back into the last year we had several homicides as a result of family members killing other relatives…this isn’t exclusive to here at the Sheriff’s Office, this is happening everywhere,” said Botti.

Deputies say Chacon has been booked into the Fresno County Jail under suspicion of one count of murder and three counts of attempted murder with a bail set at $2.5 million.