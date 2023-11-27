HURON, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A man is found and arrested on suspicion of shooting his girlfriend’s mother on Sunday according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 2:00 a.m. on Nov. 26, Huron Police say they responded to a call of a shot fired on the 36000 block of Mouren Drive in Huron. Officers found a woman in the roadway who was suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say she later died at the scene and was identified as 37-year-old April Diaz of Huron.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office detectives say they have arrested 19-year-old Andrew Leon of Marina for murder. He has been booked into the Fresno County Jail.

Detectives and members of the Crime Scene Unit responded to Huron police to collect evidence and speak with witnesses. Detectives then learned Leon was dating Diaz’s daughter. Police say Leon and Diaz got into an argument outside her home, which resulted in Leon shooting Diaz and fleeing the scene.

On Nov. 26, the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office contacted detectives to report Leon had turned himself into them for a murder committed in Huron. Detectives say they have met with Monterey deputies at the county line and took Leon into custody. He was later booked into jail.

Detectives are asking that if anyone has additional information about this case, please contact Detective Jesse Gloria at (559) 600-8217.