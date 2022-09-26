CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Law enforcement officials have named the person they were looking for when a a shelter-in-place was ordered at a Clovis elementary school last week.

The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Joe Goldsmith. He is wanted for a parole violation, according to the U.S. Marshalls Service.

On Thursday, Cedarwood Elementary School, Herndon and Coventry avenues, was put under a shelter-in-place order when law enforcement officials were looking for Goldsmith in the area of the school.

Officials add that the shelter-in-place order on campus was placed as a precaution – and was lifted a short time later.

It is unknown if the individual has been detained by the U.S. Marshalls Service.