FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was arrested in connection with a bank robbery in northeast Fresno on Tuesday has been identified by the Fresno Police Department.

Police say, around 1:15 p.m. a 911 call reported that a suspect wearing a mask and gloves allegedly walked into the Central Valley Community Bank at 8375 North Fresno Street.

The suspect has been identified by police as 42-year-old Marcus Banksbey. According to the police, Banksbey approached the bank tellers said he had a gun and demanded money.

Tellers provided him with an undisclosed amount of money, police say.

Authorities say Banksbey fled the bank but police were able to locate him in the 300 block of West Teague where he was taken into custody by officers. Officials say they also recovered the evidence.