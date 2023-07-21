FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who was found injured near the Kings River in Fresno County on July 19 and later passed away in the hospital has been identified, according to the Fresno County Coroners Office.

Officials say 69-year-old James Buford of Sanger was the man found injured in the area of Winton Park.

Deputies say Buford was contracted by Fresno County to work as a camp host – meaning he was a custodian caretaker hired to provide on-site security for Winton Park. The county has 13 such workers who provide that type of service at seven different county parks.

Deputies say at around 10:30 pm on Wednesday, a utility worker called law enforcement after finding an injured person, later identified as James Buford, near Piedra and Elwood Roads, which is in the area of Winton Park. Buford was transported to a hospital in Fresno where he later died.

Detectives have not identified any suspects.

Officials say this remains an ongoing investigation and anyone with additional information about this case is asked to please contact Detective Rudy Tafoya at (559) 600-8207.