FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was searching for recyclables at a dumpster near his Fresno home was stabbed to death early Friday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officials say the deadly attack took place in the parking lot of the Courtyard Apartments at Central Park on the 4400 block of North Cornelia Avenue. Police arrived after a call about an unresponsive man and located the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The victim was identified as 60-year-old Uvaldo Silva-Avalos.

According to detectives, Silva-Avalos was a tenant at the location and was looking for recyclables when an unknown person stabbed him multiple times. Detectives are searching for witnesses and video surveillance that may have captured the incident.

A motive for the crime has not been revealed by police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Homicide Detective Scott Gray at (559) 621-2451 or Detective R. Rockwell at (559) 621-2448.