FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who was killed following a stabbing in northeast Fresno on Friday has been identified, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers say the victim was 23-year-old Mohamed Abdillahi, who was found stabbed Friday night around 7:30 p.m. behind the T-Mobile store near Abby Street and Blackstone Avenue.

According to investigators Abdillahi had been stabbed multiple times and was transported to a local hospital where he later died. Detectives say they learned that Abdillahi was involved in a physical altercation with another man before he was fatally stabbed.

Detectives are reviewing video surveillance from the area and are searching for witnesses who were present during the assault.