FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was killed after someone opened fire on his car over the weekend in Fresno.

Around 3:20 a.m. Saturday, officers from the Fresno Police Department were called out to the area of Clinton and Maroa avenues after four shots were fired in the area.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found 41-year-old Dominique Bustamante unconscious and suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body in the driver’s seat of a car.

Bustamante was rushed to a local hospital, where officials say he died from his injuries.

While investigating, officers say they learned Bustamante had stopped for a red light at the intersection of Clinton and Maroa avenues when someone started shooting into his car, striking him multiple times.

After Bustamante was shot, investigators say he crashed his car into a vehicle parked along a nearby curb, where he was later found by officers.

A woman in the passenger seat of Bustamante’s car received minor injuries in the crash but has since been released from the hospital.

Detectives are working to find any witnesses or video surveillance that captured the shooting taking place.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.