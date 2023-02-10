FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department identified the man who was shot and killed Thursday morning in central Fresno.

Police say the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. near Clark and Grant avenues after officers respond to a ShotSpotter activation with 18 rounds fired.

Officers say they found 24-year-old Brody Witherell inside a home.

Investigators say shots were fired into the residence, striking Witherell as he slept on a couch.

Witherell was taken to a local hospital where he later died. Officials say the house was hit by gunfire several times. No other injuries were reported.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.