FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed early Saturday morning.

Around 2:00 a.m., officers with the Fresno Police Department were called to the area of Teilman and Lyman avenues after it was reported that shots had been fired in the area.

When officers arrived, they found 26-year-old Edgar Jesus Rodriguez-Arriaga suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officials said that Rodriguez-Arriaga was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

While investigating, officers said they learned that Rodriguez-Arriaga was a member of the homeless community and had lived in the neighborhood where he was shot.

Authorities have not yet released a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.