FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man that was shot in Tower District on May 27, who recently died from his injuries, has been identified by the Fresno Police Department.

Police say on May 27 around 11 p.m. they responded to the Circle K in the 200 block of East Olive Avenue for a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, officers say they found 34-year-old Shavar Smith of Fresno suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was immediately transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Investigators learned the shooting began after Smith got involved in an argument with people in a white Chevy pickup truck. At one point someone in the truck pulled out a gun, shot Smith, and drove off.

The Felony Assault Unit then took over the investigation but eventually handed it over to the Homicide Unit after Smith succumbed to his injuries early Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

Police say they have leads and working to apprehend the suspects involved in this shooting.

The incident remains under investigation and will be updated as more information is received.