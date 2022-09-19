FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a shooting over the weekend in Fresno.

Officials with the Fresno Police Department said 37-year-old Enrique Navarro was shot and killed Saturday near Fairview and Tower avenues.

Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were called out to the area after it was reported that shots had been fired in the area.

When officers arrived, they found Navarro suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Navarro was later pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

While investigating, officers said they learned that Navarro had been riding his bicycle through a neighborhood when someone began firing, striking him several times.

A description of the suspect has not been provided by investigators at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.