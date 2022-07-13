TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities in Tulare are investigating after a man was shot and killed Wednesday morning.

Police say officers responded to the area of Maple Avenue and D Street around 1:30 a.m. after a man called and said he was shot. When officers arrived they say they found the victim behind a building with a gunshot wound.

The victim was identified by police as Narion Morris, 20, of Tulare. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Anyone having any information regarding this shooting is asked to contact Detective Dan Scott at 559-685-2300, extension 2153.