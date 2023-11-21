SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who was shot and killed in Sanger has been identified by the Sanger Police Department.

The Sanger Police Department identified the man as 43-year-old Marcos Escutia.

Officers say on Tuesday around 10:15 a.m. there was a report of shots fired on the 800 block of Sequoia Ave.

Upon arrival, officers say they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers initiated life-saving efforts, and then Sanger EMS took over care, transporting Escutia to a local hospital where he died due to his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. Officers say this is the first homicide in Sanger since February 2022.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Sanger Police Department at (559) 955-1751.