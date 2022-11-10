FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in Kingsburg on Wednesday night.

Officials with the Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office said 24-year-old Isaias Ayala was the man killed in a shooting at an apartment complex near Stroud and 10th avenues.

Around 10:45 p.m., officers with the Kingsburg Police Department were called out to the apartments after it was reported that shots had been fired.

When officers arrived, they found Ayala had been shot several times. Officials said Ayala died at the scene of the shooting.

The motive is still unknown but investigators said they believe the shooting is most likely gang-related.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office have taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Detective Juan Galindo at (559) 600-8215.