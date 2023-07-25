Yellow law enforcement tape isolating crime scene. Blurred view of city street, toned in red and blue police car lights

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who was shot and killed in Ivanhoe on Monday night has been identified, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the victim was identified as 34-year-old Antonio Tapia, Jr. of Ivanhoe.

At approximately 5:15 p.m., Monday, deputies were called to a shooting in the area of Avenue 327 and Road 158, in Ivanhoe.

When deputies arrived, they found Tapia, Jr., lying on the roadway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and pronounced him dead.

Homicide detectives were requested and took over the investigation.

Officials say this is an active investigation and anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Detective Nick Sandoval or Sergeant Hector Rodriguez with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at (559) 733-6218.