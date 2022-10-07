FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified the man that was shot to death in west central Fresno.

The Fresno Police Department identified the man as 38-year-old Salahuddin Muhammad.

According to officials, officers responded to the area near Belmont Avenue and Parkway Drive early Thursday morning for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim suffering from several gunshot wounds. Muhammad was then transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives believe several people may have witnessed this fatal shooting and are asking

that anyone with information please contact the Fresno Police Department or Homicide Detective Rudy Montoya at (559) 621-2449.