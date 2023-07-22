TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who was shot and killed Saturday in an early morning shooting in Delano has been identified by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say around 1:00 a.m. they responded to the 200 block of Road 148 for a report of a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, officials say they found 30-year-old Francisco Valencia of Delano dead.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with any information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.