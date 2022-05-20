FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who was shot and killed by Fresno Police officers in the city on Thursday morning was identified on Friday.

According to police, 27-year-old Austin Flores was the subject of a call about a restraining order violation in the area of Crystal Avenue and Fountain Way.

The family who lived in the residence had called police about the suspect being at the home. Officers determined that the suspect had two outstanding warrants and was the registered owner of a handgun.

When officers arrived at the home, they reported finding the suspect with a handgun in his possession. Officers say the suspect then charged at them – forcing them to open fire on him, striking him multiple times.

Officials from the Fresno Police Department, Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, and the state Department of Justice have all launched investigations into the incident.