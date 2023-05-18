MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 28-year-old Hispanic man has been identified as the person who was shot and killed near a Madera school on Wednesday, officials with the Madera Police Department announced.

Police say officers responded to several calls reporting shots fired in the 300 block of South L Street on Wednesday, at approximately 3:35 p.m., near Madera High School.

Officers say when they arrive at the scene located a man – later identified as 28-year-old Joaquin Navarrette of Madera – in the front yard of a home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officials say they performed life-saving measures along with paramedics, but the victim passed away.

Navarrete is survived by his mother who according to the police was inside the home at the time of the shooting and a brother.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Madera Police Department on (559) 675-4220.