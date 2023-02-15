HANFORD Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 37-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a deadly stabbing reported in Hanford, police say.

On Monday at around 5:45 p.m., police officers say they responded to the area of west Fifth and south Phillip streets to the report of a deceased person in the area with stab wounds.

According to officers, when they arrived at the scene they located a man later identified as 37-year-old Nathan Boespflug laying in the street next to the curb by a dumpster.

The report says Boespflug suffered from stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say he had been reported as a missing person earlier in the day by family members and was last seen on Feb. 11, 2023.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective J. Fogal at (559) 585-4723.