Photo of Steven Rice provided by the Fresno Police Department.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed Friday night in Fresno.

Officials with the Fresno Police Department said 47-year-old Steven Rice was killed in a shooting near Norwich Avenue and Angus Street.

Around 10:30 p.m., officers were called out to the area after it was reported that someone had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found Rice suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Rice was rushed to a local hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery.

Officials said Rice was pronounced dead by doctors a short time later.

While investigating, officers said they learned Rice had been shot on Norwich Avenue and ran into a nearby neighborhood.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from the area and looking for anyone who witnessed the shooting.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.