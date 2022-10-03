FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man killed in what officials say was a weekend shooting at a Fresno motorcycle clubhouse was identified by police on Monday.

31 year-old Darnell Johnson

Investigators say the man was shot and later died after an argument broke out during a large gathering Saturday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department. Two others also received gunshot wounds and are listed in critical condition in the hospital.

Police say the incident took place at the Soul Brothers Motorcycle Club clubhouse on McKinley Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting victim around 2:45 a.m. and when they arrived they found a 31-year-old man, a 41-year-old man, and a 43-year-old man – all with gunshot wounds. All were transported to a local hospital. The 31-year-old passed away a short time later.

The man who died was identified as 31-year-old Darnell Johnson. The two other victims are listed in critical condition.

According to police, the argument broke out during a large gathering of club members and several members fired weapons.

The case involves a large number of witnesses, most of whom live out of the city, investigators say. If you have any information, contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.