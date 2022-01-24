IDENTIFIED: Orange Cove man shot and killed in Fresno named

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The victim of a deadly shooting in Fresno on Friday was identified by police on Monday.

Officers say the man found was 31-year-old James Neise. He was discovered in an alley in the 600 block of N. Van Ness Boulevard after officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert on Friday night.

According to Fresno Police Department, Neise was shot multiple times in his upper body and was taken to the hospital – where he passed away. Authorities say Neise is from Orange Cove and homicide detectives are working to determine why he was in that part of Fresno that evening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.