FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was stabbed and killed in Downtown Fresno on Monday.

Around 4:30 p.m., officers from the Fresno Police Department were called out to the area of Santa Clara and G streets for a report of an injured man.

When officers arrived, they found 61-year-old Billy Cleveland Carrow suffering from a stab wound to his neck on a nearby sidewalk. Officials said Carrow was pronounced dead at the scene.

During an investigation, detectives said they learned Carrow was part of the city’s homeless community.

A suspect in the stabbing has not been identified, but detectives said they believe several people witnessed the attack. Investigators said Carrow’s death marks the 49th murder of this year.

Anyone with information about this stabbing is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.