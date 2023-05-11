FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man killed in an early morning shooting in central Fresno on Thursday was identified later that day by the Fresno Police Department.

Police say officers responded to White Avenue and Fresno Street for a ShotSpotter call around 2:00 a.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds. They were both taken to the hospital, where one man was pronounced dead. The other was listed in critical condition.

Nathaniel Castaneda, 45 (image courtesy of the Fresno Police Department)











Police say the man who died in the shooting was identified as 45-year-old Nathaniel Castaneda.

If you have any information about the shooting, you are asked to contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.