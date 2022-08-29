FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man shot and killed at a Fresno apartment complex over the weekend was identified by the Fresno Police Department on Monday.

Officers say 20-year-old Monte Jordan was the man who was found by officers on Saturday around 6:00 p.m. at the complex near Cornelia Avenue and Highway 99. They were responding to reports that shots had been fired.

According to police, Monte Jordan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives continue to search for a motive for the apartment complex shooting and are looking for any surveillance footage that may have captured the shooting taking place.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.