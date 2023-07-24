FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who was hit and killed by a driver in Fresno on July 21 has been identified by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

According to CHP, around 10:30 p.m. they responded to Dudley Avenue west of Valentine Avenue for a vehicle that struck a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, officers say they found 29-year-old Brian Davis had died as a result of the hit-and-run.

Detectives are actively searching for the suspect involved who they believe was driving a 2017-2019 Chevrolet Trax at the time of the incident.

If anyone has information regarding the suspect and/or suspect vehicle, they are asked to call the Fresno Area CHP at (559) 262-0400.