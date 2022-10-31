Photo of Angel Zuniga provided by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a shooting at a Halloween party over the weekend in Fresno.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, deputies were called out to the area of Hedges and De Wolf avenues for a report of a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found 19-year-old Angel Zuniga had been shot during a large Halloween costume party at the home.

Zuniga was pronounced dead from his injuries at the home.

While investigating, officials said they learned that approximately 200 people were at the home when Zuniga had been shot, but most of the partygoers had already left before deputies had arrived.

Deputies detained everyone they found at the home for questioning related to the shooting.

As of Monday afternoon, no arrests have been made in connection to Zuniga’s death.

Detectives are asking anyone who has videos or photos from the party to send them to jose.diaz@fresnosheriff.org.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Fresno County Sheriff’s Detective Jose Diaz at (559) 600-8204.