MENDOTA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who was killed when a Mendota Police Officer shot him on Wednesday evening was identified Thursday by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Officials say 31-year-old Javiel Lainez Zavala of Mendota was the man shot and killed by police officers at around 7:30 p.m. on the 600 block of Marie Street.

Police say they received a call from a woman in distress, due to a man who was allegedly trying to kill her. By the time the officers got to the house, they saw the suspect on top of the victim trying to stab her with a knife, so one of the officers shot the suspect.

Javiel Lainez Zavala, 31, of Mendota (image courtesy of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office)

Sheriff’s Office officials say medical aid was performed on the suspect and he was taken to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Deputies say Zavala was part of the unhoused community but had a drug problem. He was involved in a dating relationship with the victim.

Deputies say the female victim suffered minor injuries on her hands.

This is an ongoing investigation.