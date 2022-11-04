Photo of Brandon Munoz provided by the Fresno Police Department.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was found dead inside a home in Fresno on Wednesday.

Officials with the Fresno Police Department said 39-year-old Brandon Munoz died of a gunshot wound inside a home near Gettysburg Avenue and Fresno Street.

Around 8:30 p.m., officers were called out to the home for a report of an injured man.

When officers arrived, they found Munoz dead from a gunshot wound on the floor.

Detectives said they believe several people may have witnessed the shooting, but had already left before officers could arrive at the house.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Homicide Detective Chris Franks at (559) 621-2427 or Detective Josh Alexander at (559) 621-2445